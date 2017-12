Srinagar—Several JK IAS officers who are on central deputation or are posted in New Delhi are unwilling to work in Jammu and Kashmir.

The state government has been repeatedly asking the cen­tre to shift the J&K cadre IAS officers to the state for “stream­lining” the operations of admin­istration as shortage of officers has been hitting working in different departments. Few IAS officers are holding the charge of various departments. In some departments ineligible officers are holding the posts where an IAS officer should have been posted. But several IAS officers are unwilling to return to the state. "These officials want to work outside the state on cen­tral deputation," an official said.

The state has strength of 137 IAS officers, of which 75 are di­rect recruitments and 62 are pro­motion posts. It is facing a short­age of over 70 officers. Presently, over 10 officers are already on central deputation. These of­ficers according to sources are “unwilling” to serve in the state.

“The J&K government has sought return of all IAS officers of JK cadre from the centre, but the central government has so far given a cold response,” a GAD official told KNS.

Sources said that four IAS of­ficers have approached Depart­ment of Personnel and Trainings (DoPT) asking for central deputa­tion, citing various reasons.

“These officers have been un­happy for giving them insignifi­cant postings,” the GAD official said. One among them was re­cently appointed Financial Com­missioner, Housing and Urban De­velopment Department J&K. “The officer was posted in J&K after he sought central deputation and was not happy with posting as Officer on Special Duty OSD in Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi,” the official said.

The official said that Resident Commissioner, New Delhi has also sought central deputation. The IAS officer was removed from Deputy Commissioner Baramulla last year when there was outcry in the assembly af­ter it was reported that the of­ficer attempted to suicide.

"After the guest returned vis­ibly upset, the host IAS officer was found unconscious in the room with blood flowing out of the wrist. Immediately the officer was driven to the hospital where doctors intervened,” the media has reported in June last year.

Another IAS officer was last month transferred from Principal Secretary Power Development department (PDD) and was posted Principal Secretary (Coordination) in the Resident Commission office of J&K government, New Delhi.

He was accused in creating hurdles in the implementation of schemes meant for power in­frastructure in the valley.

Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KC­SDS) has demanded a high lev­el probe into the conduct dur­ing his recent tenure in power department and accused him for being “detrimental to the interests of the department”.

Sources said that Principle Resident Commissioner New Delhi has also been seeking the central deputation. Union Minister of State Incharge DoPT, Dr Jitendra Singh had said that Centre was trying to persuade the cadre officers to re­turn to their states. “Even if they are unwilling, we try to motivate them. We encourage the cadre officers to revert to their states and serve the people,” he had said. (KNS)