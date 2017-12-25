Anantnag native beaten and harassed by Punjab policemen

Srinagar—Days after the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took a strong exception to the reported roughing up of two kashmiris in Bangalore, a native of Anantnag was al­legedly beaten up by four po­licemen of Punjab Police near Chandigarh yesterday.

Narrating his tale of woe, Mukhtar Ahmad from anant­nag, said he along with his family was on way from Am­ritsar to Chandigarh when four policemen of Punjab po­lice stopped him and asked to report at police post Khanpo­ra. which is nearly seven kilo­meters behind Chandigarh. I had started from Amritsar at 9 PM and reached Khanpora area around 3 AM.

“I had no alternative but to report at the police post khanpora near fly over. The four policemen – three head constables and a sub-inspector -- who were in the influence of liquor, started beating me ruthlessly. With­out assigning any reason for the beatingt, they continued hitting my left and right for 15-25 minutes. My children who were in the vehicle out­side the police post, came in and asked the policemen the reason for this highhand­edness”, Mukhtar said in a message which went viral in the social media..

Mukhtar said the police­men used abusive language and told him that he “looks like a terrorist. You are Kash­mir, hence you are, stone pel­ter and look like a terrorist. They did not listen to me and my pleas to clarify my posi­tion fell into the deaf ears”.

“I told them that they can contact DIG Kashmir or SP Anantnag to verify my cre­dentials but they did not listen to me. They continue to say that I look like a ter­rorist and abused me and misbehaved with my chil­dren. I told them what mea­suring rod you have to judge a person as a terrorist. I told them to see my identity card and get it verified. They did not listen.”

When public outside gath­ered, they agreed to see my Identity card,. I told them that I am ready to face any investigation.After some time they saw my card and I was allowed but they de­stroyed the insurance policy of the vehicle and noted the vehicle number.

After covering a distance of two to three kilometers I stopped the car and was un­decided whether to go back or proceed towards Chandigarh.

“The incident has shocked me. Being a Kashmiri is a sin. We are not safe in our homes or outside. Where to go. I had come to Amritsar for treatment of an ailment. Had there been good hospitals and medicines in our Kashmir, why should one risk life and come to outside the state.”, he said adding two youths were roughed up in Bangalore some days back.

Mukhtar alleged that the state government is enjoying power. They have no care for the people they rule.

He said he is not sending the message to the people of Kashmir for any help. God has given me enough. People who know me are aware that I am not afraid of any thing. But if I or my family is harmed the Punjab police is responsible as they have noted my vehicle number and can go to any ex­tent to harm me.

Mukhtar thanked his luck that it was day time that he was confronted by the Punjab policemen. Had it been eve­ning or night they would have killed me. (Kashmir Wire) .