Alarmed, Guv For Safety Audit Of Hospitals, Malls

Governor N.N. Vohra has asked B.B. Vyas, Chief Secretary, to issue immediate instructions to all Deputy Commissioners in the state to have an immediate fire safety audit conducted, particularly in regard to hospitals, shopping centres, malls, etc., and seal all premises which have the risk of catching fire, collapsing etc."
Srinagar—Alarmed by Friday's devastating fire incident in Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra on Saturday directed the state Chief Secretary to ensure fire safety audit of public places including hospitals, malls and shopping centres.
A statement issued in winter capital Jammu said: "Consequent to yesterday's (Friday) fire incident in Mumbai which resulted in the loss of 14 precious lives and property, Governor N.N. Vohra has asked B.B. Vyas, Chief Secretary, to issue immediate instructions to all Deputy Commissioners in the state to have an immediate fire safety audit conducted, particularly in regard to hospitals, shopping centres, malls, etc., and seal all premises which have the risk of catching fire, collapsing etc."
In a horrific fire incident, 14 people, including 11 women, were killed and 21 injured after a fire broke out in a commercial building at Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai on Thursday midnight.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.