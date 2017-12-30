97 Civilians Among 391 Killed In 2017: Hurriyat (M) Report

Srinagar—97 civilians were among 391 persons killed in violent incidents in Kashmir Valley during 2017, recording a slight increase from previous year, reveals a report released here by Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

“Out of 391 persons, 97 were civilians, 81 armed forces and police personnel and 212 militants, while killing of one counter-insurgent was also reported. As compared to 2016, which witnessed 389 killings, the graph of killings during this year showed slight upward trend,” reads the report.

Out of 97 civilians killed, 36 persons were killed in forces action and one of them was killed in a “fake encounter.”

On August 23, Shahid Bashir Wani (22-23) from Daril Tarthpora in Vilgam Handwara who was killed by the army in Handwara forests but family claimed that he was killed in a 'fake encounter. The slain youth was a college student.

“Twenty nine persons (including eight Amaranth Pilgrims) have been killed by unidentified gunmen. Seven persons got killed due to grenade blast attacks. Eight persons were killed in cross-firing incidents between forces and militants. Nine civilians were killed in firing or shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops. Four persons working as bank guards lost their lives during attacks on the bank vans by unidentified gunmen.”

One person reportedly died due to heart attack while running for safety during clashes, it said. “One person died due to petrol bomb attack. One person allegedly died due to suffocation caused by the tear smoke shells. At the same time one person lost his life due to stone injury during a stone-pelting/throwing incident.”

Among 81 forces and police personnel killed during the 2017, a police official was lynched by an unruly mob and five were killed during an attack on the bank van whereas killing of a few forces personnel who were on leave was also reported.

“(During this year - On February 21, Wasim Ahmad Thokur who had sustained multiple pellet injuries during 2016 uprising allegedly died due to the injuries. According to the family and locals, death was triggered by pellet injuries the victim had sustained in September 2016.

“Cases of death of a couple of cases, however, remained controversial because the authorities claim their deaths due to other reasons whereas the family members of the victims sighted different reasons.)”