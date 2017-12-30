2005 Rape-Murder Of 6-Yr-Old in Mehjoor Nagar:Convict Gets 'Hang Till Death'

Srinagar—Ten years after the brutal rape-murder of a minor girl sent shockwaves across the Kashmir Valley, a court in Srinagar on Saturday pronounced a death sentence for the convict, a resident of Mehjoor Nagar, in the crime.

In 2005, police had arrested Farooq Ahmed Pinzoo of Mahjoor Nagar for brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old girl and according FIR (180 of 2005) under RPC sections of 302, 364, 376, 201 was registered against him police station Sadder here.

Subsequently, Pinzoo was charge-sheeted and trial culminated earlier this week into his conviction by 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar, Tahir Khurshid Raina for the offences of kidnapping, rape and murder of the girl from Mehjoor Nagar.

On Saturday, the judge announced the quantum of punishment after hearing additional public prosecutor Mujeeb Andrabi and counsel for the convict.

“A little doll of just six years of age, who was yet to bloom and add to the beauty of the world was crushed to death in the most horrendous and barbaric manner in 2005 by the convict,” the court said.

After doing the highly detestable act of “extreme depravity”, the court said that Pinzoo wrapped her dead body in a sack and threw it in a trench to conceal it from the eyes of the people around.

“And as the evidence goes, when all members of locality were on search, he was a restless mute spectator of this unfortunate incident. This incident sent a shockwave in the entire area and every one came out to search her and yearn and prayed for her safe recovery.”

Finally on fifth day of her missing, she was recovered from the trench in a sack. “Thousands of people assembled on the spot to see this horrible incident. And when people saw her dead body, there was a condemnation around and an outcry to nab the culprit soon.”

Public discontentment was so huge that police has to install a special camp there and after a month's time they succeeded in nabbing the culprit who was none else but the resident of same locality whom the deceased would have taken him with respect and custodian of her life.

“I have dealt with the issue very meticulously keeping in view the entire journey travelled by the superior courts on the science of penology vis-a-vis lifer and capital punishment is concerned,” the judge said

Infact, the court said, society speaks though judge while sentence is being awarded to the convict. “The facts of the case which stand proved reveals that a man of around 40- years who happened to be member of the same locality has committed a horrendous act of extreme depravity with the child who was just like his own daughter.”

The court added: “Even otherwise, as per our cultural ethos, the elders treat the child of the same locality as their common human asset to be taken care of jointly, to take care of their upbringing so that they may finally bring laurels for whole society. No one can even think in his imagination that a little doll who might have seen the accused with many hopes, especially as her custodian and in whose lap she would have felt all care and comforts, became responsible for crushing her at her budding stage of her life.”

Subsequently, the judge awarded capital punishment: “hang till death.” After pronouncing the judgment, the judge sent the file to high court for confirmation of the sentence.