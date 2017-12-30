Whose baby is Dumsum Kralpora: Authorities refuse to own locality

Locals of this area are unable to get their documents attested. “Neither we are able to apply for a Government job nor are we able to get NOC for various purposes. We are facing hardships. I was supposed to get an NOC to get clear my housing loan but neither SMC nor Baghat Kanipora Block owns our area,” said a local to news agency CNS.
Srinagar:- Dumsum area of Kralpora, barely 9 kilometres away from Kashmir capital Srinagar in neither owned by Srinagar Municipal Corporation nor Baghat Kanipora Block, courtesy administrative inertia.
Locals of this area are unable to get their documents attested. “Neither we are able to apply for a Government job nor are we able to get NOC for various purposes. We are facing hardships. I was supposed to get an NOC to get clear my housing loan but neither SMC nor Baghat Kanipora Block owns our area,” said a local to news agency CNS.
The documents reveal Dumsum area of Kralpora was the baby of Baghat Kanipora Block till 2012 but under SRO 72 it was brought under the limits of SMC and became a part of Ward number 66 of Humhama.
“We approached SMC officials who passed buck and same is being done by Baghat Kanipora Block when we approach the. We appeal authorities to resolve our problem,” the locals said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.