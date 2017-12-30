Whose baby is Dumsum Kralpora: Authorities refuse to own locality

Srinagar:- Dumsum area of Kralpora, barely 9 kilometres away from Kashmir capital Srinagar in neither owned by Srinagar Municipal Corporation nor Baghat Kanipora Block, courtesy administrative inertia.

Locals of this area are unable to get their documents attested. “Neither we are able to apply for a Government job nor are we able to get NOC for various purposes. We are facing hardships. I was supposed to get an NOC to get clear my housing loan but neither SMC nor Baghat Kanipora Block owns our area,” said a local to news agency CNS.

The documents reveal Dumsum area of Kralpora was the baby of Baghat Kanipora Block till 2012 but under SRO 72 it was brought under the limits of SMC and became a part of Ward number 66 of Humhama.

“We approached SMC officials who passed buck and same is being done by Baghat Kanipora Block when we approach the. We appeal authorities to resolve our problem,” the locals said.