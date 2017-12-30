Violation: Sealed Diagnostic Centre still operational in City

Srinagar—In a brazen violation of law, the owner of a Diagnostic Centre has started its operation after it was sealed by Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.

The Al-Kareem Medical Heart Centre located at Jawahar Nagar area of Kashmir capital Srinagar was sealed in November last month after a team from Directorate of Health Services visited the Centre and found that the owner is running it illegally.

Information revealed under RTI Act shows that the said Centre was sealed vide order number 245-HME of 2010. “It was sealed for a couple of reasons. First it was running illegally and it had been lacking the facilities of a Diagnostic Centre.”

“A qualified or renowned specialist doctor has no right to accept the investigation report of an un-authorized laboratory. Our department doesn’t permit these specialists to accept these reports for finalizing diagnoses,” reveals the information provided by Directorate of Health Service Kashmir.

Ironically, the said Centre is operational even though the DHSK is claiming that it has been sealed.

Social activist Muhammad Ashraf who had sought information about this Medical Centre said that it is gross violation of rules and regulations. “If it has been sealed, how come it is operational? The Directorate of Health Service Kashmir should look into the matter,” he said.

Director DHSK, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman said that it is a serious issue and he will look into the matter.