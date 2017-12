Srinagar—At least 20 illegal structures in various areas of Srinagar city were demolished today by demolition squad of Srinagar Municipal Corpora­tion (SMC) under the supervi­sion of Chief Enforcement Of­ficer (CEO), officials said.

According to the statement, the SMC offi­cials said that demolition was carried out in Hyderpora area where alone ten structures were pulled down including other areas viza viz, Teng­pora, Gulbarg Colony, Rawat­pora and Bulbul Bagh.

“The illegal structures at Ma­jeed Bagh Sanat Nagar, Chanapo­ra, Buspora and other adjoining areas also came under demoli­tion during the drive,” they said.

Meanwhile, officials said that SMC is continuously con­ducting anti-encroachment drives to clear off the pave­ments and road sides in order to ensure free flow of pedes­trian’s movement and hassle free vehicular movement.

“The street vendors are re­quested to conduct their trade in already demarcated vend­ing zones and vacate the public spaces otherwise their goods shall continuously be seized with the fine being imposed on them,” they added.