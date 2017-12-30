Seven houses gutted in two fire incidents in old City

In the first fire incident, four residential houses were destroyed in the fire, cause of which was not known, at Bul Bul lanker area of Nawakadal, a spokesman of the fire and emergency services said quoting preliminary reports.
Srinagar—Property worth Crores of rupees was destroyed in two separate fire incidents on Friday in which seven double-storey residential houses were destroyed in Nawakadal area of old Srinagar.
In the first fire incident, four residential houses were destroyed in the fire, cause of which was not known, at Bul Bul lanker area of Nawakadal, a spokesman of the fire and emergency services said quoting preliminary reports.
He said the fire broke out around 6 AM in a house and engulfed three other houses. The fire tenders rushed to the scene and firemen fought the flames for hours but four houses were damaged.
In another incident, three doubled storey residential houses were damaged at khanda bhavan area of Nawakadal. The fire broke out around 8.40 AM in one of the houses and spread to adjacent houses damaging them completely, the spokesman said.
He said the fire was doused by the collective efforts of firemen ,locals residents and the police but only after the property was razed to the ground.
