SDA-Mess:Plot sanctioned in favour of poor family occupied by another party

Srinagar—Officials at Srinagar Development Authority have allegedly handed over a plot to a blue eyed person leaving the real owner in distress.
A family from Kuthkul Guru Bazar area of Srinagar city emerged in Press Enclave Srinagar here on Wednesday.
They said under rehabilitation policy, government had allotted a plot at Late Muhammad Ismail Nath at Boatman’s Colony Bemina Srinagar.
“My husband Muhammad Ismail Nath had completed all the formalities after which a plot was sanctioned in his favour. Ironically, the plot has been occupied by somebody else. We fail to understand how come SDA officials allowed a third person to occupy the plot and deprived us from it,” said Raja Begum.
They sought the intervention of higher up and urged government to probe the matter. “We believe some officials from SDA have received bribe from the party that is at present occupying the plot,” the family from Guru Bazar told news agency CNS.
When contacted a top SDA official said that they will look into the matter. “It’s a serious issue and the matter will be looked into,” he added.
