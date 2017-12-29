SDA carries out demolition drive in Parimpora-Bemina

Srinagar—Overcoming stiff resistance, Srinagar Development Authority Enforcement team today demolished some structures illegally constructed in Parimpora-Bemina area of the city.

The SDA, in its special demolition drive, also sealed and cleared land in the said area which was grabbed by the encroachers, a spokesman of the authority told Kashmir Wire.

He said encroachers and land grabbers created hurdles in demolition process but the team carried out the drive.

The SDA warned the residents living in its (SDA) jurisdiction not to indulge in illegal construction activities or dumping the construction material on the SDA land.

The spokesman said SDA will continue with the demolition drive of illegal construction in the areas against the encroachers and land grabbers.