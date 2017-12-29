SDA carries out demolition drive in Parimpora-Bemina

The SDA, in its special demolition drive, also sealed and cleared land in the said area which was grabbed by the encroachers, a spokesman of the authority told Kashmir Wire.
Srinagar—Overcoming stiff resistance, Srinagar Development Authority Enforcement team today demolished some structures illegally constructed in Parimpora-Bemina area of the city.
The SDA, in its special demolition drive, also sealed and cleared land in the said area which was grabbed by the encroachers, a spokesman of the authority told Kashmir Wire.
He said encroachers and land grabbers created hurdles in demolition process but the team carried out the drive.
The SDA warned the residents living in its (SDA) jurisdiction not to indulge in illegal construction activities or dumping the construction material on the SDA land.
The spokesman said SDA will continue with the demolition drive of illegal construction in the areas against the encroachers and land grabbers.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.