Residential house in old city damaged in fire incident

Srinagar—A residential house was damaged in a fire incident in a congested old city on Tuesday evening, a spokesman of the fire and emergency services said on Wednesday.

“Apparently the fire broke out due to short circuit at 8. 20 PM in a residential house of Fazi Begum widow of Mohammad Ramzan at Zaindar Mohallah, resulting in damage to the structure”, the spokesman said.

He said the timely action by firemen brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to adjacent houses. One of our fireman, Javid Ahmad Hajam, sustained injuries while dousing the flames. He was later shifted to hospital for treatment.

DC assesses damage from fire incident

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, today visited Zaindar Mohalla at Habba Kadal here to assess the damage from Tuesday’s fire incident there.

The fire incident led to complete gutting of a residential house and partial damage to another.

The DC lauded the local youth for their major role in helping avert a major disaster.

Dr. Shah assured the fire-affected families that proper relief amount will be sanctioned in their favor at the earliest. He also instructed the concerned for immediate provision of urgent relief required by the affected.

The locals appreciated Dr. Shah for what they said was a first time in years a DC has visited the area to personally assess the damage from a fire incident there.