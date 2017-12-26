Power cuts aggravate residents in Srinagar

Srinagar—Unscheduled and extended power cuts have start­ed aggravating residents in Sri­nagar. They alleged that of late both metered and unmetered areas in Srinagar have been witnessing frequent energy cuts putting the consumers to inconvenience.

They said that the pesky power cuts are triggering resent­ment among various localities, who asked Power Develop­ment Department (PDD) to shot monthly bills only after supply­ing proper power to consumers.

Locals of Syed Abad Soiteng said that the area is witnessing eighteen hours power cut. “It seems the PDD has no power schedule these days for our lo­cality. After twenty minutes of power, the light goes off,” said locals of Syed Abad Soiteng.

He added that area has been reeling under darkness from the past one week

Consumers from Dalgate also said that there are frequent cuts in power supply after al­most every two to three hours and mostly there is complete black-out in the mornings and evenings. They added that they are witnessing distress power cuts quite often. (PTK)