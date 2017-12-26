Power cuts aggravate residents in Srinagar

The pesky power cuts are triggering resentment among various localities, who asked Power Development Department (PDD) to shot monthly bills only after supplying proper power to consumers.
Srinagar—Unscheduled and extended power cuts have started aggravating residents in Srinagar. They alleged that of late both metered and unmetered areas in Srinagar have been witnessing frequent energy cuts putting the consumers to inconvenience.
They said that the pesky power cuts are triggering resentment among various localities, who asked Power Development Department (PDD) to shot monthly bills only after supplying proper power to consumers.
Locals of Syed Abad Soiteng said that the area is witnessing eighteen hours power cut. “It seems the PDD has no power schedule these days for our locality. After twenty minutes of power, the light goes off,” said locals of Syed Abad Soiteng.
He added that area has been reeling under darkness from the past one week
Consumers from Dalgate also said that there are frequent cuts in power supply after almost every two to three hours and mostly there is complete black-out in the mornings and evenings. They added that they are witnessing distress power cuts quite often. (PTK)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.