Nursing students protest against University callousness

Srinagar—BSC nursing students Saturday staged a Protest at Press Enclave Sri­nagar to demand results of their first year examination.

Raising slogans, the students urged the Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University to "inter­vene personally" into the matter.

“We are pursuing BSC Nursing course in Govern­ment Medical college through University of Kashmir. We had appeared in first year ex­amination seven months ago and our results are yet to be declared,” they said.

They alleged that the au­thorities at Kashmir Univer­sity were claiming that the award (marks sheet) of their external practicals held by the Government Medical College (GMC) have been lost.

“Our external practicals were held by GMC and its marks sheet was forwarded to Kashmir University. Howev­er, the authorities at Kashmir University are claiming that marks sheet have been lost and have 'verbally' request­ed GMC authorities to send another copy,” the students said. They added that GMC has asked the KU to make a request in writing to which KU is not ready.

“The tussle between the GMC and the KU authorities is further delaying our results. Our second year examination has come nearer. If the issue remains unresolved, our four year course could stretch to six years,” they said. (CNS)