Non-availability of electricity sparks protest in old city

Srinagar—Locals here in old Srinagar city here staged a protest against the non-availability of electricity from past three days.
Men, women, old and young took to roads and raised anti-PDD slogans. They said that electric transformer at Ranga Masjid and Kralpora Hawal has been damaged while authorities are taking no steps to repair and install it in the locality.
The protesters blocked the road and threatened to stage demonstrations on daily basis if besides the damaged, additional transformer is not installed in the area.
“Earlier the pesky power cuts annoyed us and now in the absence of transformer, the whole locality is reeling under darkness,” said Muhammad Shahid Khan to news agency CNS.
The locals urged upon the government to install the transformer without any delay.
