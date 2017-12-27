‘No shabby looks’:HC for removal of lilly pads in continuity from Dal-Lake

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday said that it expects authorities to ensure progress in its continuity to remove lilly pads and not allow any re-growth, which may give shabby look as witnessed in the previous season.

Justices Ali Mohammad Magrey and M K Hanjura, hearing a Public Interest Litigation, made the observation after vice chairman LAWDA submitted the operation was suspended due to weather conditions for short duration and shall be resumed immediately not later than first week of April next year. He also submitted that the operation has been extended to other areas of the Dal.

“We only expect that the authorities shall ensure progress in its continuity and not allow any re-growth, which may give shabby look as witnessed in the previous season,” the court said.

He also submitted that tendering process of procuring two high powered aerators has been stated and shall be completed within a month.

“Latest status in this behalf be filed by or before the next date of hearing,” the court said.

The VC LAWDA also submitted that the Monitoring Committee meeting was held on December 15, and the decision taken with reference to progress achieved shall be reflected in the minutes of meeting which are in the process of completion and shall be submitted by or before the next date of hearing in the PIL.

“Implementation of the decision with reference to shifting of the House Boats to Dole Demb area in tune with the directions passed by this Court on 14.10.2015 read with order dated 07,07.2017 shall be submitted before the next date of hearing,” the court said.

The project involving shifting of the House Boats from the present location to Dole Demb area stands approved by Planning and Development Department as also Finance Department.

LAWDA on September 24, 2014, was directed to notify in advance proposed phase-wise schedule of shifting of Houseboats to Dole Demb area with sufficient details, so that houseboat owners may he made aware of schedule well in advance, enabling them to organize their affairs accordingly. the PIL has been posted on January 30.

HC dissatisfied with SPCB for not analysing 56 springs within Dal

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday expressed “dissatisfaction” over the approach by State Pollution Control in ensuring its directions on Dal Lake, one of the endangered water bodies, which is a flagship of Kashmir’s tourism.

“We express our dissatisfaction with reference to approach adopted by the State Pollution Control Board in ensuring compliance of the Court directions. Let the Regional Director State Pollution Control Board explain on affidavit as to what steps he had taken on registering the directions passed by this Court for undertaking the process of analyzing the water sampling from the areas already identified by the LAWDA,” a division bench of Justices Ali Mohammad Magrey and M K Hanjura while hearing Public Interest Litigation filed in 2002.

On previous date of hearing, the court had directed authorities to detail out the effect of retrieval of 56 springs in the Dal.

The LAWDA stated that 56 springs are on the periphery of the lake and “the water (them) find its way into the lake, thus adding fresh water, though the quantity is meagre.”

The LAWDA authorities also divulged analyzing report of water, collected from different spots around the springs on December 18 which shows shows that the water quality was within permissible limits.

When the court asked Additional Advocate General M A. Beigh, he invited the attention to a letter issued by Regional Director SPCB , Kashmir, addressed to Vice Chairman LAWDA, Srinagar on 15 December, requesting him to identify the spots from where the samples are to be collected jointly by LAWDA and SPCB.

However, the vice chairman LAWDA, who present the court, candidly denied receipt of the communication.

The court directed that he shall ensure sampling of water for its analyzing from all the identified areas around the springs within a week and submit report before the court’s Registrar Judicial.