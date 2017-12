Srinagar—The Joint Employees Coordination Committee of NHM, RNTCP, NACO & Other Schemes of Health Services on Friday has extended their pen-down strike for further 72 Hours throughout State.

The spokesman said NHM Employees are working from last more than 10 years and they are demanding regularisation of their services. Due to the strike of Joint Employees Coordination Committee of NHM, RNTCP, NACO & Other Schemes of Health Services from 20-Dec-2017,

The Employees threatened state-wide agitation, in case their genuine demand for regularisation is not being fulfilled. It is worthwhile to mention here that since the launch of NHM Scheme in J&K in 2006, the State Govt has yet failed to frame out a draft policy of regularization for NHM Employees whereas only verbal assurances were made in favour of them. The employees toughened their stand on day third of the protest programme as more and more services are being brought into the ambit of the strike which had been exempted earlier.

The spokesman added that “Because of our hard work and dedication our State is being Awarded No.1 State for Primary Health Services from last three consecutive years throughout the Country. Now in return, if employees are asking for their dividends why government is showing cold shoulder and are acting as a dumb/mute spectator”.