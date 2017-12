Srinagar—The employees of National Health Mission (NHM) continued their protest on Sat­urday against the government for failing to regularize them from past several years.

The employees said that the protest is aimed to press the government over their demand, which they ‘utterly failed to ful­fill from past several years.’

The protest of NHM em­ployees begun on Dec 20 for 72-hours, which was later extended for more 72-hours, saying that they won’t call off their protest until the govern­ment will fulfill their demands.

Notably, the protest of NHM employees took place follow­ing the government announce­ment regarding the regular­ization of 61000 casual labours and daily wagers in the state.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and de­manded immediate fulfillment of their demands, which according to them would bring a sigh of re­lief to thousands of families.

They said that they will continue their protest in case the government fails to fulfill their demands. “We are work­ing on meagre amount and the government is not paying any heed towards our sufferings.