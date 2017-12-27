Lal Ded Hospital: ‘Grease our palm and take your baby’

Srinagar—Next time you visit the Valley’s maternity Lal Ded Hospital in Kashmir capital Srinagar city, make sure you keep sufficient cash in your pocket, because the private security guards and hospital employees will not hand over new born baby to you unless you fill up their belly.

“There is a deep nexus between a private security agency and some hospital employees who grab money from the relatives of the new born babies in the hospital,” reads a complaint submitted by an attendant before Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

The complainant has alleged that it has become a norm for the private security guards and some hospital employees to fleece the poor people who visit the hospital from far flung areas.

When this reporter talked to few attendants they said that security men deputed by a private Security Agency ‘Iqra Placement’ are hand in glove with the hospital employees. “Dozens of deliveries occur in the hospital on daily basis and from every family these ‘looters’ grab money. When you show reluctance in offering them money, they will not hand over new born baby to you,” they said.

Sources said that security men are doing all this on the behest of some of the hospital employees. “Without the approval of hospital administration, nobody can resort to such illegal practice,” said an attendant.

An official from private agency said that those involved in this illegal practice were suspended. “These security men are not being paid in time. It is possible that they might have been indulging in such illegal practice with the help of some hospital employees,” said the Contractor of the Security Agency Muhammad Anwar to news agency CNS adding that he sometimes pays salaries to these men from his own pocket.

Medical Superintendent Lal Ded Hospital Dr Nazir Ahmed confirmed that he has received some complaints about this illegal practice. “We have placed a couple of security men under suspension and will take strict action against erring hospital employees, if any,” he said.