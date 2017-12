Srinagar—Locals from Malabagh Lal Bazar area in the outskirts of Srinagar city on Friday alleged that a couple of influential political workers in connivance of some Revenue Department officials have grabbed the state land on prime location and are busy in raising constructions there.

A group of people from Malabagh area told news agency CNS that state land comprising 3 kanals along the road side was first occupied by two influential political workers and now they have started construction process on it.

“The Revenue Department official particularly the concerned Patwari played a key role and acted mute spectators to help the land grabbers. They don’t take any action against the land grabbers,” the group of locals said.

They said concerned Ward Officer tried to take action but succumbed under political pressure.

The Patwari couldn’t be contacted, however, concerned Tehsildar Mr Qaumuddin said that he will direct his subordinates to immediately halt the construction process and dismantle the illegal structures. (CNS)