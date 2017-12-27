Free legal aid clinic inaugurated at CUK’s Law deptt

The clinic has been established by the School of Legal Studies in association with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).
Srinagar—Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir along with Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Muhammad Akram Chowdhary Tuesday inaugurated Free Legal Aid Clinic for the deprived section of a society, at the Department of Law, Nowgam-I academic block of the varsity.
The clinic has been established by the School of Legal Studies in association with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).
Head and Dean, School of Legal Studies, Dr. Sheikh Showkat, Law Officer (DLSA), Ms. Raheela Tabassum, Secretary (DLSA) and Second Additional Munsif Srinagar, Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal, Clinic Head and panel lawyer (DLSA), Advocate Umer Rather, Assistant Professor, Hilal Ahmad Najar were also present on the occasion.
Inaugurating the Clinic, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said that it will benefit both the underprivileged section of the society and will provide a platform for students in getting familiar with operational aspects of Law.
Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar,Muhammad Akram Chowdhary, hailed the setting up of the Clinic and expected that it will serve the cause of Justice.
Head and Dean, School of Legal Studies, Dr. Sheikh Showkat said that apart from imparting education, School of Legal Studies also provides legal aid to the deprived section of the Society free of cost.
The Clinic will be managed by Assistant Professor,Hilal Ahmad Najar and panel Lawyer (DLSA), Advocate Umer Rather and will remain open on all working days for the deserving
