ERA completes 85% of Doodhganga-Kralpora water pipeline

Srinagar—Jammu and Kash­mir Economic Reconstruction Agency has achieved 85% physi­cal progress on laying of 18 Km Raw water pipeline from higher reaches of Doodhganga (near Nauhara bridge) to Kralpora water treatment plant.

Chief Executive Officer ERA, Farooq Ahmad Lone, was informed about this dur­ing his site visit to the project.

Mohammad Maqbool Wani, Project Manager (H) JKERA informed that the project will provide direct gravity flow good quality water from the higher reaches of Doodhganga nallah to water treatment plant at Kralpora which will be free from turbidity and would also save Rs 4 crores annually which are currently being spent on lifting of raw water for Kralpo­ra water treatment plant.

CEO was informed that the project on completion will provide additional supply of Raw water to the 10 water sup­ply schemes enroute which include Nagam, Zuhama, Mir mohalla, Chadoora, Wathura, Bugam, Doniwari, Handle Bagh, and Chatergam water supply schemes.. It was further in­formed that on completion the project will benefit the popula­tion of 3.5 lacs in District Bud­gam and several residential areas of south Srinagar viz- Go­palpora, Kralpora, Wanabal, Ma­chu, Rawalpora, Baghi Mehtab, Lal Nagar, Chanapora, Nati­pora, Peerbagh, Parray pora, Baghat, Barzulla, Rambagh, Solina, Aalichibagh, Gogjibagh, Haftchinar, Tulsibagh, and Jawahar Nagar (partly)

CEO ERA inspected the progress of work on construc­tion of pipe racks near Krala­pora, Wathura and at Zuhama where pipeline is required to be crossed over the Doodhgan­ga stream by way of construc­tion of concrete racks across the two banks of stream.

CEO directed the contractor to complete the work on con­struction of these pipe racks within next 10 days.

He also directed the engi­neers to further expedite the progress of work on project so that people are benefited from the scheme at an earliest.

Besides Project Manager (H), JKERA, Kashmir, Parvaiz Maqbool Fazli, Team Leader DSC and other officers of JKERA accompanied the CEO during the visit. (KNS)