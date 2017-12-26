ERA completes 85% of Doodhganga-Kralpora water pipeline

‘3.5 lakh population will get benefit’
Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency has achieved 85% physical progress on laying of 18 Km Raw water pipeline from higher reaches of Doodhganga (near Nauhara bridge) to Kralpora water treatment plant.
Chief Executive Officer ERA, Farooq Ahmad Lone, was informed about this during his site visit to the project.
Mohammad Maqbool Wani, Project Manager (H) JKERA informed that the project will provide direct gravity flow good quality water from the higher reaches of Doodhganga nallah to water treatment plant at Kralpora which will be free from turbidity and would also save Rs 4 crores annually which are currently being spent on lifting of raw water for Kralpora water treatment plant.
CEO was informed that the project on completion will provide additional supply of Raw water to the 10 water supply schemes enroute which include Nagam, Zuhama, Mir mohalla, Chadoora, Wathura, Bugam, Doniwari, Handle Bagh, and Chatergam water supply schemes.. It was further informed that on completion the project will benefit the population of 3.5 lacs in District Budgam and several residential areas of south Srinagar viz- Gopalpora, Kralpora, Wanabal, Machu, Rawalpora, Baghi Mehtab, Lal Nagar, Chanapora, Natipora, Peerbagh, Parray pora, Baghat, Barzulla, Rambagh, Solina, Aalichibagh, Gogjibagh, Haftchinar, Tulsibagh, and Jawahar Nagar (partly)
CEO ERA inspected the progress of work on construction of pipe racks near Kralapora, Wathura and at Zuhama where pipeline is required to be crossed over the Doodhganga stream by way of construction of concrete racks across the two banks of stream.
CEO directed the contractor to complete the work on construction of these pipe racks within next 10 days.
He also directed the engineers to further expedite the progress of work on project so that people are benefited from the scheme at an earliest.
Besides Project Manager (H), JKERA, Kashmir, Parvaiz Maqbool Fazli, Team Leader DSC and other officers of JKERA accompanied the CEO during the visit. (KNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.