Duping Haj aspirants: Police files charge-sheet against Fabiyan Gilkar,4 others  

Srinagar—The Tourism enforcement wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against five persons before Chief Judicial Magistrate here for duping people by running a fake travel agency and cheating Hajj aspirants.

Tourist Police Station Srinagar in July received information that an un-approved travel agency located at New Delhi is allegedly operating in Kashmir valley illegally and “giving frequent advertisements in local newspapers in order to cheat gullible people.”

A case (FIR No 06 under section 420, 468, 471, 120 B RPC 2/28-32) was registered against "Indo sahab travel services new Delhi".

According to the officials, Fabiyan wahid Gilkar alias Dr Khalid Nabe, son of Abdul Wahid Gilkar was the main accused in the case and already several cases have been charge-sheeted against him in Srinagar.

“Timely action of police has saved the money of Haj aspirants and hundreds of aspirants were saved from being duped,” they said.

They informed that the accused Fabiyan wahid Gilkar was also arrested in 2012 in Al Hajeej fraud case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Sadder Srinagar and two persons were arrested namely Dawood Ahmad Azad son of Humayoun Azad of Kursoo Rajbagh and Mohammad Shabbar Khoja son of Hassan Ali Khoja of Dongri Mumbai (proprietor of Al-Huda Travels Mumbai) who was operating in Srinagar on behalf of Indo Sahab Tour & Travel Services. The duo was working with ‘Indo Sahab Travel Services’, First floor Abu Fazal Enclave Jamia Nagar Okhla New Delhi and were persuading and motivating the local Hajj aspirants regarding the HAJJ 2017 and were collecting money from the Hajj aspirants.

During the investigation it surfaced that the above mentioned accused company has received approximately one crore rupees in their ICICI Bank account and 100 passports from a Kerala based tour operator namely Bharath Haj & Umrah Services for providing visas for Hajj 2017. During investigation, this account was frozen on the orders of the Hon’ble Court to safeguard the money deposited by the Hajj aspirants of Kerala through the above-named tour operator.

Further, it has surfaced that ‘Indo Sahab Travel Services’ has not been issued a quota for the Hajj 2017 by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. “Some incriminating documents & passports have been recovered from the accused persons and Rs 330,000/= were recovered and released in favour of cheated hajj aspirants. The charge sheet in case FIR No. 06 of 2017 under section 420,120 B, RPC 2/28-32, 36 (2) Tourist Trade Act RW section 2(g) TT Act against 5 persons was produced before CJM Srinagar today on 27th Dec 2017.”

Two accused namely Dawood Ahmad Azad of Rajbagh Srinagar and Shabbar Ahmad Khoja of Dongri Mumbai were produced before the court whereas three accused Fabiyan Wahid Gilkar alias Dr. Khalid Nabe, Rafiqa Jan Gilkar and Emaad Ahmad Anis are absconding. Charge sheet for the absconding was filed under section 512 CRPC.