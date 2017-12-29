DSEK reviews functioning of CM’s Super-50 coaching centres

Srinagar—Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Dr G.N.Itoo on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Chief Minister’s Super-50 coaching centres across the valley.

“This year a record number of selections in state and national level competitive examinations should come out of these coaching centres,” the Director told the Chief Education Officers of Kashmir Division.

He also asked them to ensure maximum enrolment in the coaching centres and keep a close vigil on the conduct of classes regularly by the teaching staff. He asked the CEOs to ensure all facilities to the students in these centres including well trained and experienced teaching staff.

In order to fill up the left-out vacancies in various coaching centres, the Director asked the CEOs to prepare a list of students who fall on the merit list of written test held by the Directorate earlier. He said that waiting list of the students shall be made public by Monday.

CEOs were also asked to take strict action under rules against the teachers showing dismal performance in this year’s annual 8th class examinations. They were also directed to expedite the process of book distribution in their respective districts, especially in far-flung areas.

Meanwhile, Dr Itoo directed the officers to ensure the timely distribution of free uniform before the culmination of winter vacations.

Joint Directors, Chief Education Officers and the Principals of Model Higher Secondary Schools of South and Central Kashmir were present in the meeting.