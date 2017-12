Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday reviewed the arrangements made for the starting of construction work on prestigious Mini Secretariat complex to be built at Batamaloo.

The Div Com directed the officials to work in coordination with each other so that the project is taken to its logical conclusion efficiently. The meeting was attended by VC SDA, DIG, CTP, ADC Srinagar, SE R&B and other officials.

The meeting was informed that the preparation has been completed for starting the construction work at the earliest. It was revealed that the Phase Ist of the complex will incur a cost of Rs 49 Crores. The officials of R&B informed the Div Com that all necessary work including soil testing and tendering has been almost completed.

The Div Com said that the new complex will be state of the art with full facilities to accommodate different offices.

Later the Div Com also met state representatives of various petroleum products supplying companies who informed him that they have sufficient stock available of LPG and petroleum products in Kashmir.