Div Com reviews functioning of city hospitals

The Divisional Commissioner asked GMC Principal to submit a proposal immediately so that round-the-clock heating arrangements can be made available to patients in the city hospitals.
Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to review the facilities being provided to the patients and other developmental works in different city hospitals.
Principal Government Medical College Srinagar informed the meeting of medical facilities, medicine supply, heating arrangements and other services being provided in associated hospitals to the patients besides upgradation and other necessary ongoing developmental works in SMHS, Government Nursing Home, LD, GB Pant, Bone & Joint, and other city hospitals.
The Divisional Commissioner asked GMC Principal to submit a proposal immediately so that round-the-clock heating arrangements can be made available to patients in the city hospitals.
He directed hospital administrations and doctors to work with added zeal and dedication to deliver quality healthcare facilities to the patients.
Khan also directed executing agencies to complete the upgradation and other developmental works in city hospitals on priority so that patients do not face any kind of inconvenience.
He reiterated the Government’s resolve to provide better healthcare facilities to the people.
GMC Principal Dr Samia Rasheed, Deputy Director Planning, Medical Superintendents, senior doctors, and other concerned attended the meeting.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.