Div Com reviews functioning of city hospitals

The Divisional Commissioner asked GMC Principal to submit a proposal immediately so that round-the-clock heating arrange­ments can be made available to patients in the city hospitals.

Srinagar—Divisional Com­missioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to review the facilities being provided to the patients and other developmental works in different city hospitals.

Principal Government Medi­cal College Srinagar informed the meeting of medical facilities, medicine supply, heating ar­rangements and other services being provided in associated hospitals to the patients besides upgradation and other necessary ongoing developmental works in SMHS, Government Nursing Home, LD, GB Pant, Bone & Joint, and other city hospitals.

He directed hospital adminis­trations and doctors to work with added zeal and dedication to de­liver quality healthcare facilities to the patients.

Khan also directed executing agencies to complete the upgra­dation and other developmental works in city hospitals on prior­ity so that patients do not face any kind of inconvenience.

He reiterated the Govern­ment’s resolve to provide better healthcare facilities to the people.

GMC Principal Dr Samia Ra­sheed, Deputy Director Planning, Medical Superintendents, senior doctors, and other concerned at­tended the meeting.  

 

