Death of Chanapora woman: Court directs police to constitute a SIT

Srinagar—Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar has constituted a Committee to ascertain the allegations levelled by a petitioner against a Srinagar family alleging that they were responsible for the death of her mother Hameeda Begum, a resident of Soura Channapora in the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Sabreena Rasool daughter of Ghulam Rasool, the applicant moved the petition through her Counsel seeking lodging an FIR against the accused persons, conspiring collectively with common intention that the mother of the petitioner would have been saved if the police concerned had conducted their duties and acted upon the directions of the higher authorities.

As per the Counsel of the applicant, the petitioners family was having some family dispute and one of the family members namely Mehrajuddin got killed in mysterious circumstances and police concerned have involved father and brothers of the petitioner.

“That the petitioner and her mother (deceased) sister-in-law were regularly harassed, tortured and assaulted. There was regular stone-pelting and on November 22, 2017 even they were attacked by throwing petrol bomb at their gate which was damaged. The SHO concerned was apprised of the situation, but no action was taken.”

Acting upon the application, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar directed SSP Srinagar to constitute a Special Investigating Team to ascertain the factual position.

“It appears that parties are entangled in various litigations and are submitting allegations against each other. In order to ascertain the factual position of the matter SSP Srinagar is directed to constitute a SIT outside the police station Soura and handover the case to the SIT who shall enquire into the matter and submit the report accordingly,” the CJM said.