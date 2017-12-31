DC Srinagar chairs District Taskforce Committee meeting to review action plan

Srinagar— Deputy Com­missioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Saturday convened a meeting of Dis­trict Taskforce Committee to review the Action Plan for Intensified Pulse Polio Immu­nization Round I 2017-18 to be held on January 28, 2018.

The meeting was informed that the total population of 1,87,173 children of age upto 5 years in the district will be cov­ered during the first round of the immunization programme during which 675 Pulse Po­lio Booths will be established across all seven medical zones of the district.

It was further informed that the total requirement of vials and doses during this round include 10,388 and 2, 07,764 re­spectively. “Some 2616 workers in total will be deployed for the job which will be overseen by a total of 133 Supervisors across all booths in the district”.

The DC instructed for ensur­ing that there is strict adher­ence to cold chain protocol to make sure that the programme is the safest and the most suc­cessful. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring there is a massive mass media cam­paign about the programme.

Deputy Chief Medical Offi­cer Srinagar, District Immuni­zation Officer Srinagar besides other concerned officers at­tended the meeting.