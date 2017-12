Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly denounced the imposition of curbs in majority of downtown and other areas of Srinagar and condemned the authorities led by Mehbooba Mufti of being anti-Muslim and crossing all limits of repression by creating a history of barring Friday prayers at the central Jamia Masjid for the 18th Friday this year.

“18th Friday of this year #JamaMasjid locked down once again by the Anti Muslim ruling regime. @MehboobaMufti following the path, rather breaking the record of her predecessors by disallowing Muslims from offering Friday prayers and imposing restrictions in #ShareKhaas!,” Mirwaiz wrote on the microblogger, Twitter.

Mirwaiz, who was yet again placed under house arrest on Thursday evening, said: “The closure of Jamia Masjid for the 18th Friday this year also so far, signifies the total disregard and indifference of the present government towards the religious practices and sentiments of the community, in order to please its masters to stay in power.”

She is, Mirwaiz said, breaking all records of suppression and religious repression.

Mirwaiz said that by imposing strict curbs, incarcerating and caging pro-freedom leaders and by barring people from offering prayers at the Jamia Masjid.

The government, he added, can’t break the resolve of the people of Kashmir, who are committed to achieve their right to self determination and protest the inhumanities inflicted upon them in the course of their just struggle.

The Mirwaiz said that Government of India in total defiance and disregard for basic human principles and rights of Kashmiris, has undertaken their genocide through thousands of its forces.

He strongly condemned the use of force to foil the protest called by the joint resistance leadership against the unabated killing of civilians use of pellet guns and other acts of repression stating that those that flaunt their democratic credentials world over, are scared of getting exposed by the public anger and resentment during protests against their brutalities.

Mirwaiz urged the heads of human rights bodies of the world to build pressure on New Delhi to stop rights violations in Kashmir.

Expressing satisfaction over the resolution passed in the United Nations General Assembly with regard to Jerusalem Mirwaiz said the majority vote in UNGA has proved that US president Donald Trump’s decision was unjust and discriminatory.

He said the majority vote in UNGA against him has left Trump isolated and vindicated the just cause of Palestinians.

Mirwaiz said that long pending disputes of Palestine and Kashmir are the two most crucial issues of the present times and it is the responsibility of world community especially UNGA to take concrete steps to resolve both the issues in accordance with the principles of justice and freedom and end the misiries and repression both the people are going through.

He castigated the government for re-arresting woman separatist leader Asiya Andrabi after she was released by the court stating that the move is plain political vendetta. He said it has become the habit of police to frame fictitious charges against the resistance leaders once they are acquitted by the courts.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat (M) spokesman said that leaders and workers staged a protest march at Jinab Sahab (RA) Soura against the recent civilian killings which includes the brutal killing of two lactating mothers in forces firing.

In view of protest call given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to prevent protests post the Friday prayers against the civilian killings during gunfights.

An official of the district administration said restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R.Gunj and Safa Kadal in the old city areas. "Partial restrictions will also remain in force in Maisuma and Kralkhud," he added.

Meanwhile, reports said that the train services which resumed on Thursday after two days, was again suspended for “security reasons” in the Valley.

“We have again suspended the train services in the Valley for security reasons,” a railway official said.

Inspector general of Police (IGP) Kashmir Range, Munir Ahmad Khan said that the situation in Kashmir remained peaceful and under control. “No untoward incident occurred anywhere today,” he said.

Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed in sufficient strength to enforce the restrictions. Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in sufficient strength to enforce the restrictions.