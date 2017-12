Srinagar—Central Univer­sity of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir today said the varsity is launching two more addi­tional programmes including integrated B.Sc-M.Sc Chemis­try and Bachelors of Medical Lab Technology from the up­coming academic session 2018.

“These programme are be­ing launched after thorough consultations and delibera­tions with all the concerned stakeholders,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said while chairing the Second meeting of the ‘Plan­ning and Monitoring Board’ of the CUK held at Nowgam-II administrative cum academic block here.

Prof. Mir said that in or­der to boost and promote quality research, the varsity has constituted the Central Research Council and has revised the Minor Research Project guidelines enhancing the seed money from Rs 50,000 to Rs. 1,25000. He said the uni­versity is marching ahead on the academics front and as many as 2000 students are at present enrolled in the in­tegrated, post-graduate, and other programmes offered by the university. He said the number of research scholars have also increased manifold.

CUK Vice-Chancellor said the work on the Pre Engineered Buildings at the designated campus in Ganderbal is going on and the executing agency has assured to hand over the buildings by March 2018. “The university will shift the aca­demic activities to Ganderbal after the building are handed over,” he said.

Earlier, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, while wel­coming the members, gave a detailed resume about the academic and other activi­ties conducted by the uni­versity from time to time. He informed the participants about the visit of NAAC Peer time to the university and their appreciation regard­ing the conduct of academics and following of all the UGC guidelines and directives in letter and spirit. Prof. Zargar also informed the gathering about the decentralization of the Examination and Evalua­tion system in the university. He also presented the agenda of the meeting.

During the meeting, the members also discussed is­sues including construction of mini-academic blocks at Ganderbal, e-governance sys­tem, future plans in library resources and establishment of centre for induction and capacity development for the administrative staff.

Baba Ghulam Shah Bad­shah University (BGSBU), Ra­jouri, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Javid Massarat, former Direc­tor, National Institute of Tech­nology, Srinagar, Prof. A.R. Dar, Ex Professor, NIT, Sri­nagar, Prof. G.A. Wani, Reg­istrar, University of Kashmir, Prof. Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, former Joint Secretary, UGC, Shri. K.P Singh, former Chief Engineer (R&B) Er. Muham­mad Shafi Mir, S.E Ganderbal, Er. Mushtaq Ahmad, Profes­sor University of Kashmir, Prof. G M Bhat, and internal members of the panel from the varsity were also present dur­ing the meeting.

Director Research and De­velopment, Prof. Abdul Gani proposed the vote of thanks.