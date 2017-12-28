CUK holds 21st meeting of UBC

Srinagar—The 21st meeting of the University Building Committee (UBC) of the Central University of Kashmir was held at Nowgam-II administrative cum academic block of the varsity on Wednesday with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir in chair.

Addressing the meeting, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the construction work on the Pre Engineered Buildings (PEBs) at the designated campus in Ganderbal was going on and the executing agency has assured to hand over the same to the university in the last week of March, 2018.

Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the work on the single story mini academic block is also in full progress.

CUK Vice-Chancellor said the work on these buildings is going on despite several impediments. “The executing agencies have failed to adhere to the deadline for completion of PEBs,” he said, adding the State Government, Divisional and the district administration at Ganderbal have also pulled up the executing agency for delaying in completing the building.

He said the university is constructing one of the entry cum exit gate for the varsity.

Earlier, while welcoming the guests, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar also gave a detailed account about the works in programmes regarding establishment of the permanent campus at Ganderbal.He said university would shift the academic activities to the campus once the buildings are handed over. Prof. Zargar also took up the agenda items of the meeting.

The participants discussed several matters related to the construction threadbare and also called for inclusion of some of the import suggestions made during the deliberations for construction of buildings.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Mir, Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, S.E, R&B, Showkat Pandit, Prof. Abdul Rashid Dar, NIT Srinagar, Chief Architect (J&K Govt), V.K Panth, Head Department of Botany University of Kashmir, Prof. Irshad A. Nawchoo, Ex. Chief Engineer, R&B, Er. Mohammad Amin Nowsheri, Finance officer, Bashir Ahmad Haji, Dean School of Education, Prof. N.A Nadeem, former Professor, NIT Srinagar, Prof. G.A Wani, Dean Directorate of Students Welfare, Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Nika, Executive Engineer, Ganderbal, PDD, Er. Aftab Ahmad, Executive Engineer, P.H.E, Ganderbal, Er. Nazir Ahmad Dar, representative M/S C.P.K.A New Delhi, Er. Rajesh Panditha, from M/s space builders, Srinagar, Kashmir, M.A Khan, Executive Engineer, Er. Riyaz Ahmad Jeelani, Assistant Registrar Campus Development, Imtiyaz Ahmad Parray, representatives of other executing agencies were also present on the occasion.Dean School of Education and Director Nowgam Campus-I, Prof. N A Nadeem proposed the vote of thanks.