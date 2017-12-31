CUK faculty, admin staff accords farewell to Prof. N A Malik

Srinagar—The faculty and administrative staff of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) accord­ed a warm send off to the Dean School of Languages and Head Department of Urdu, Prof. Nazir A Malik, on attaining the age of su­perannuation.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Regis­trar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Director Research and De­velopment, Prof. Abdul Gani, Finance Officer, Bashir Ah­mad Haji, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of departments and administra­tive staff were present dur­ing the farewell function.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir hailed the contri­bution of Prof. Nazir A Malik in developing and strengthen­ing the Urdu department. He said that under the guidance of Prof. Malik, the department has successfully conducted all the academic activities. He wished Prof. Malik a very happy post retirement life.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, described Prof. Malik as a humble person. He said it was due to the strenuous efforts of Prof. Malik that the Urdu department has made remarkable progress. Prof Zargar also highlighted the contribution of Prof. Malik in promotion of Urdu literature.

Deans, Heads and Coordi­nators of other departments while speaking on the occa­sion also highlighted the com­mendable role played by Prof. Malik in taking the depart­ment to newer heights. They also described Prof. Malik as a gentle human being.

Expressing his gratitude, Prof. Nazir A Malik thanked Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, faculty mem­bers and administrative staff for their unflinching support in the development of the Urdu department. He termed his stint in