CUK faculty, admin staff accords farewell to Prof. N A Malik

VC hails contribution of Prof. Malik
Srinagar—The faculty and administrative staff of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) accorded a warm send off to the Dean School of Languages and Head Department of Urdu, Prof. Nazir A Malik, on attaining the age of superannuation.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Director Research and Development, Prof. Abdul Gani, Finance Officer, Bashir Ahmad Haji, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of departments and administrative staff were present during the farewell function.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir hailed the contribution of Prof. Nazir A Malik in developing and strengthening the Urdu department. He said that under the guidance of Prof. Malik, the department has successfully conducted all the academic activities. He wished Prof. Malik a very happy post retirement life.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, described Prof. Malik as a humble person. He said it was due to the strenuous efforts of Prof. Malik that the Urdu department has made remarkable progress. Prof Zargar also highlighted the contribution of Prof. Malik in promotion of Urdu literature.
Deans, Heads and Coordinators of other departments while speaking on the occasion also highlighted the commendable role played by Prof. Malik in taking the department to newer heights. They also described Prof. Malik as a gentle human being.
Expressing his gratitude, Prof. Nazir A Malik thanked Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, faculty members and administrative staff for their unflinching support in the development of the Urdu department. He termed his stint in
