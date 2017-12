Srinagar—Minister for Public Works, Naeem Akhtar on Friday directed the engineers to immediately start the construction work of parking complex in the famous Hazratbal shrine as per master plan to decongest the area for streamlining traffic movement.

The Minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting to review the pace of development works in Hazratbal.

Minister of State for Housing & Urban Development, Social Welfare, Health & Medical Education Asiea Naqash was also present in the meeting.

“The construction of parking will facilitate the devotees and tourists who throng the revered shrine in large numbers,” the Minister said, adding, the available space can be optimally utilized for enhancing the aesthetic beauty of the area by developing landscapes.

The meeting also discussed the progress on decongestion and widening of three major roads in the area including Hazratbal to Buchpora road, Shala to Naseem road and Zaindshah Masjid road near Pujh Mohalla.

The Minister stressed upon the engineers for removing the bottlenecks in consultation with the stakeholders to complete the projects within the fixed deadlines. He said that area specific developmental plans should be envisioned to provide quality infra and facilities to the people and asked the concerned to work in synergy for effective project implementation.

The Minister said that the tourism sector depends on better infrastructure and allied logistic facilities of which better road connectivity is a key component and asked the concerned agencies to focus on sustainable development of such areas.

Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Srinagar Sheikh Hamid, Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Syed Nayeem Ahmad and other senior officers of the department and Corporation were also present in the meeting.