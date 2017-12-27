Children’s Hospital to get additional block for better patient care

Srinagar—Minister for Health and Medical Education, Bali Bhagat, today announced an additional medical block at GB Pant Hospital to reduce over crowdedness and to improve on the patient care in the hospital.

The Minister said this during his visit to the hospital to take stock of the medical facilities, heating arrangements, sanitation and other healthcare facilities available at the institution.

During the visit, the Minister inspected various sections of the hospital and was briefed in detail about services being provided to the patients. He called upon the doctors and paramedics to make optimum use of available resources and provide best services to the patients.

While interacting with the management of the hospital, Bhagat stressed on ensuring punctuality, improving sanitation and plugging all the gaps to further improve the patient care.

The Minister also said that the Government will consider expansion of the health institute to improve on to patient care and to cater to huge patient rush. He informed that the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has already been directed to take measures to transfer the 10 kanals of custodian land near the hospital for the construction of additional block.

The Minister directed the concerned officials to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) regarding requirements needed for the further development of the health intuition.

The Minister took a round of wards, laboratory diagnostic units and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and received detailed feedback about the flow of patients, availability of medicines, manpower, and status of diagnostic gadgets, sanitation, ambulatory service and parking facilities in the hospital. He also interacted with the visitors, attendants and enquired about the facilities available there.

The Minister directed for installing wall mount heating equipment in hospital corridor to provide comfort to attendants.

While expressing satisfaction with the services in the hospital, the Minister called upon the hospital administration, doctors and para-medical staff to put in extra efforts to provide best services to the patients. He said people have high expectations from the doctors and paramedics, and they must fulfil these with missionary spirit and medical ethics.

Principal GMC Prof Samia Rashid, Hospital facility and various other administrative officers accompanied the Minster.