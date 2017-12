Srinagar—Farooq Ahmad Lone, Chief Executive Offi­cer J&KERA today conducted comprehensive site visit of Jehangir chowk–Rambagh Ex­pressway corridor to review progress of the coveted project.

During the site visit of Amar Singh College- Barzulla Bridge sector of the project, the CEO was informed by Mir Moham­mad Iqbal, Project Manager, JKERA (Transport) that since last two weeks laying of 5 re­maining slabs in this sector including two solid slabs of 220 mm thickness have been com­pleted and presently work on other allied components which include construction of two ramps one each at Amar singh college crossing and near Bar­zulla bridge , stressing of solid slabs, laying of cables, laying of crash barriers, erecting of view cutters and erection of electric poles for illumination of the corridor and joining of expan­sion joints etc is also underway in full swing.

The CEO was informed that work on most of the components in Amar Singh College—Abinandhan home sector have been completed while as further impetus is be­ing given for pending works in Rambagh-bridge- Barzulla bridge section.

“As on date 70%-75% prog­ress has been achieved on the project as a whole. CEO ERA directed all concerned to en­sure that work on 1st phase of the coveted project is complet­ed within the targeted date,” the CEO was informed.

The CEO appreciated ef­forts of the engineering staff of ERA, consultants and particu­larly that of Parvaiz Maqbool Fazli, Team leader DSC (De­sign and Supervision Consul­tants) as well of Simplex Infra­structure Limited for making concerted efforts in accelerat­ing the progress of work on the project particularly during last two months