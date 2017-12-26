Asiya Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeda released from Srinagar Central Jail

A couple of days back Andrabi was immediately re-arrested outside the court premises by the police in connection with a case filed against her in 2010.
Srinagar—Ailing Dukhtaran-e-Millat chairperson Asiya Andrabi along with her aide Sofi Fehmeeda were released from Srinagar Central Jail today.
Confirming her release, the party General Secretary Nahida Nasreen said that she along with Sofi Fehmeeda have been released from Srinagar Central Jail.
Asiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi were booked under the Public Safety Act in May this year and lodged at Jammu’s Amphalla jail. The High Court quashed the PSA order against them on August 31, after which they were shifted to central jail Srinagar. (CNS
