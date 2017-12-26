Asiya Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeda released from Srinagar Central Jail

Srinagar—Ailing Dukhtaran-e-Millat chair­person Asiya Andrabi along with her aide Sofi Fehm­eeda were released from Srinagar Central Jail today.

A couple of days back An­drabi was immediately re-arrested outside the court premises by the police in connection with a case filed against her in 2010.

Confirming her release, the party General Secretary Nahida Nasreen said that she along with Sofi Fehm­eeda have been released from Srinagar Central Jail.

Asiya Andrabi and Feh­meeda Sofi were booked under the Public Safety Act in May this year and lodged at Jammu’s Amphalla jail. The High Court quashed the PSA order against them on August 31, after which they were shifted to central jail Srinagar. (CNS