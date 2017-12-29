After torture allegations Inqalabi shifted to Srinagar Jail for treatment

Inqalabi was presented before Session Court Kupwara here in North Kashmir. He is currently lodged in Kathua Jail.
Srinagar—A local court on Thursday directed authorities to shift separatist leader Adul Samad Inqalabi to Srinagar Central Jail for medical treatment.
The Court of Muhammad Ibrahim Wani after listening to the submissions from Advocate Mir Bashir Ahmed, the Counsel for Inqalabi directed authorities to shift him to Srinagar Central Jail for medical treatment till the next hearing that has been listed on February 7.
The Court also directed the Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar to ensure that the accused be treated and provided all kinds of medical facilities at SKIMS Srinagar.
The Court also directed Director General Prisons Jammu and Kashmir to enquire the allegations whether the accused was physically tortured in Kathua jail or not. Director General Prisons was asked to submit a report and clear his position in this regard. The directions from Court came after Abdul Samad Inqalabi submitted that jail authorities at Kathua Jail tortured him physically.
Inqalabi was arrested by Army from the residence of slain militant commander Burhan Wani in Tral town of Pulwama district on 6 July this year and later handed over to police.
After being lodged for 13 days at police station Tral, he was shifted to Srinagar Central Jail. He was booked under Public Safety Act and lodged in Kathua Jail.
